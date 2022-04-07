Wildfire risk continues with a weekend warm up

Winds will relax a bit tonight creating some really nice patio weather. With the dry air in place, temperatures will cool off rapidly once the sun goes down. We should be in the 60s through about 8pm but then temperatures tumble down into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. Dry and breezy weather will continue on Friday, which gives us another day for critical fire weather concerns. Highs are in the mid 70s Friday afternoon, which is very seasonable. Over the weekend, we see a warm up with highs back into the mid and upper 80s.

The weekend warm up also comes with more humidity. Our dry north wind will take a turn and come out of the south starting on Saturday. Humidity will build in but with a lot of dry air to overcome, drought conditions still across most of the area, and a steady, strong wind we will have elevated fire concerns over the weekend. Continue to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, as any fire that starts will spread quickly.

Moisture starts to take over the area on Sunday and we will see that in the form of a few more clouds on Sunday. Sunday may see a few sprinkles late in the day, but most of the weekend looks dry. Next week brings the better rain chances starting as early as Monday and lasting through Wednesday (maybe Thursday) of next week. It doesn’t come without a risk for severe storms though. That risk is something we will be monitoring over the weekend. More details on timing and impacts in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.