Big plans in the works in preparation for 2024 solar eclipse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - April 8, 2022 marks two years before one of the most visible eclipses in Central Texas.

And there are already preparations being made in Waco to mark the occasion. Baylor, the City of Waco and the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona want people to put the date on the calendar already.

All are working together to put an event together that will serve as a viewing opportunity in one central location, McLane Stadium in Waco.

“We are right in the middle of the path of totality,” said Barbara Endl, a lecturer of physics at Baylor. “This will be the last total-solar eclipse visible in Texas in this century.”

Two years from now the moon will pass between the earth and sun, reminiscent of the 2017 solar eclipse.

“(Then) the sky darkened in the middle of the day, birds stopped singing, crickets started chirping, the sky turned this silvery-color,” said Danielle Adams with the Lowell Observatory.

The path of the eclipse will go right above Central Texas.

“The moon’s orbit has a tiny inclination angle, 5-degrees, making (an) eclipse a rare, natural phenomenon,” said Endl.

Discovery is also getting in on the fun and will broadcast the event, which will include safe viewing options, activities, food and music.

Weather permitting, viewers should see the eclipse as it lasts around four minutes, about twice as long as the 2017 eclipse.

“And if you missed that, do not miss the total solar eclipse in 2024, right here in Waco, Texas,” said Adams.

