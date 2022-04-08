Car that was stolen while 2 young kids were inside recovered by Ohio police (body camera video)
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio’s capital city said they responded on Wednesday afternoon to look for a vehicle that was stolen from a victim with their young children still inside.
According to Columbus police, the victim’s 1- and 3-year-old daughters were found safe in the car when it was eventually recovered a short time after it was stolen.
Police said the suspects who stole the car fled before officers arrived.
