Chilton man accused of sexually assaulting Waco girl

Uriel Lara-Fernandez, 19, remains in the McLennan County under a $50,000 bond
Uriel Lara-Fernandez, 19, remains in the McLennan County under a $50,000 bond
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sexually explicit photos and a video on a 14-year-old Waco girl’s phone led to the arrest of a Chilton man Thursday, April 8.

Uriel Lara-Fernandez, 19, remains in the McLennan County under a $50,000 bond after a Waco Police Crimes Against Children Unit detective arrested him on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.

One of the girl’s parents reported finding explicit photos and a video on the girl’s phone that showed the girl lying nude on top of Lara-Fernandez, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl admitted during a forensic interview that Lara-Fernandez penetrated her sexually, the affidavit states.

Waco Police Detective Austin Evans obtained search warrants for Lara-Fernandez’s phone and found messages that were sexual in nature between him and the girl that the detective alleged corroborate the girl’s outcry, according to the affidavit.

Lara-Fernandez admitted to the detective that he had sexual intercourse with the girl, the affidavit alleges.

