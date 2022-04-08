Fire concerns, warm weekend & several storm chances next week

A more active weather pattern is about to take hold and give us storm chances next week. So far, this year, we’ve only had to stay weather aware for about 24 hours at a time, but next week we could see a span of strong to severe storms for 3 days. Until the fuel for the atmosphere builds in, fire weather risks will stay high. The air is so dry & one of the reasons we have a fire risk through the weekend but it also leads to one more chilly night/morning, before the humidity builds in.

Temperature-wise, it’s a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s! The dry air heats up quickly though and we see a warmer day Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s. So dressing tomorrow will involve jackets in the morning, shorts for the afternoon. Breezy conditions continue through the weekend, but turn in from the south. This really pumps in Gulf moisture. It raises overnight lows, increasing the cloud cover, increases humidity, and eases the wildfire concerns. The weekend remains mostly rain-free but storms fire up west on Sunday afternoon. They *should* stay out of our area, but something we will monitor. Better storm chances are here early next week.

Severe storms could bring in hail, damaging winds, lightning, heavy rain, and tornadoes next week. It’s not a guarantee but something everyone will need to be aware of going into next week. Models don’t agree on how much rain we could see, but hopefully it’s enough to get the ground really wet and limit fire weather concerns next week. We will have much more on the impacts and timing over the weekend, so make sure to keep weather top-of-mind. Until then, enjoy the sunshine, the breeze, and warm weekend!

