Fire danger continues ahead of severe storm chances next week

Gusty winds will remain in place for the foreseeable future with north winds staying elevated today before southerly winds return this weekend and into the majority of next week. The dry air shuttled in by the northwesterly winds the past few days will turn southerly this weekend and will eventually ease the fire weather conditions but increase the chances for severe storms. Today’s temperatures, starting out chilly in the 40s, will warm steadily through the 50s and 60s into the mid-70s late in the day. Northwest winds gusting to near 30 MPH along with low relative humidity keeps the fire danger high today. Despite south winds returning Saturday pulling humidity in from the Gulf of Mexico, we’re still expecting elevated fire danger Saturday. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s will be boosted into the mid-to-upper 80s thanks to south winds gusting only near 25 MPH. The slightly weaker south winds Saturday will bump up to gust near 35 to 40 MPH Sunday as partly cloudy skies return. Partly cloudy skies may keep temperatures a touch lower but we’ll still be about 10° warmer than average.

Returning humidity this weekend and into next week leads to the chance for severe weather at least twice and maybe three times next week. On Monday, Tuesday, and maybe Wednesday, severe storms may fire up late in the afternoon and into the evening along the dry line. The dry line separates warm and humid air ahead of it from hot and dry air behind it and is a typical spark for supercell thunderstorms during the Spring. One of the mitigating factors to the storm chances, especially on Monday, is a layer of warm air aloft that could prevent storms from forming. Storm chances are near 40% Monday as we’re expecting a few isolated severe storms to form with a large hail, wind gust, and tornado threat. Storm chances climb to 50% Tuesday as those isolated thunderstorms become more likely to form. We’re expecting a hail, wind gust, and tornado threat again late in the day. The third risk of severe weather, on Wednesday, is highly dependent on how fast a cold front swings through Wednesday into Thursday. A quicker arriving front during the day Wednesday would keep storm chances low and likely boost temperatures into the 90s. A later arriving front may keep storm chances elevated, especially east of I-35, with cooler highs in the 80s.

