Advertisement

Good News Friday: April 8, 2022

By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove High School juniors beat the seniors in a powder puff football game. Now they get bragging rights for the rest of the school year. We’re told, it was an amazing game with a great turnout from the community!

Congratulations to 22 high school students recognized by Waco Rotary. Daylen Sauls, a University High School senior, has earned a 3.7 GPA in the academy of education and plans to attend Tarleton State University. Abigail is a youth citizenship awards finalist, and was awarded a $2,000 dollar scholarship.

Killeen police and fire crews participated in Cedar Valley Elementary School’s career day event. Students got to interact with dogs, and sit in the police cruiser and fire trucks. The teachers hope the students enjoyed it, and are thinking about their futures.

Congratulations to the Belton High School construction team for winning gold and silver at the State Skills U.S.A. competition in Corpus Christi! Chad Robertson placed first in carpentry, and will advance to the national competition in June. Kyler Peters placed second in sheet metal.

This next story is music to our ears! All of the Copperas Cover Junior High bands earned superior ratings in every category at the region 8 UIL Middle School Band contest with all winning sweepstakes awards! The superior rating is the highest of the five scores possible.

Ellison High School soccer players sold $700 worth of sweatbands to raise awareness of colon cancer. The money raised is donated to the Advent Health Foundation to aid patients undergoing treatment. While not allowed in games, the Eagles proudly wear them to show support for everyone battling cancer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe,...
Man guilty of setting fire that killed 12 California condors
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas
Road construction is all too common in Central Texas right now, and unfortunately, so are work...
Work zone safety top of mind for TxDOT workers after deadly 2021
(Photo by Sam DeLeon)
Killeen considers requiring developers to pay for traffic impact studies