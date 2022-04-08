Good News Friday: April 8, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove High School juniors beat the seniors in a powder puff football game. Now they get bragging rights for the rest of the school year. We’re told, it was an amazing game with a great turnout from the community!

Congratulations to 22 high school students recognized by Waco Rotary. Daylen Sauls, a University High School senior, has earned a 3.7 GPA in the academy of education and plans to attend Tarleton State University. Abigail is a youth citizenship awards finalist, and was awarded a $2,000 dollar scholarship.

Killeen police and fire crews participated in Cedar Valley Elementary School’s career day event. Students got to interact with dogs, and sit in the police cruiser and fire trucks. The teachers hope the students enjoyed it, and are thinking about their futures.

Congratulations to the Belton High School construction team for winning gold and silver at the State Skills U.S.A. competition in Corpus Christi! Chad Robertson placed first in carpentry, and will advance to the national competition in June. Kyler Peters placed second in sheet metal.

This next story is music to our ears! All of the Copperas Cover Junior High bands earned superior ratings in every category at the region 8 UIL Middle School Band contest with all winning sweepstakes awards! The superior rating is the highest of the five scores possible.

Ellison High School soccer players sold $700 worth of sweatbands to raise awareness of colon cancer. The money raised is donated to the Advent Health Foundation to aid patients undergoing treatment. While not allowed in games, the Eagles proudly wear them to show support for everyone battling cancer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.