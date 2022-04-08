Killeen’s Chief Kimble contender for sheriff’s job in Washington state

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - City of Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble is one of three finalists to be sheriff of King County in Washington state.

The announcement was made Thursday by King County Executive Dow Constantine.

A total of 12 candidates applied for the sheriff’s position when it became available in November, according to King County’s website.

The other two finalists are Patti Cole-Tindall, interim sheriff for King County and Reginald Moorman, a major with the Atlanta Police Department.

Kimble joined Killeen police in 2017.

The next step in the selection process includes the candidates taking part in public forums before an interview with Constantine. The forums will take place on April 18 and April 21.

A link to those forums can be viewed here.

“Using priorities and criteria set by the Public Safety Advisory Committee, I am pleased we have identified three highly qualified finalists to be the next King County Sheriff,” said Constantine in a public statement. “Before I appoint the next Sheriff, I am eager to hear from the public and our KCSO employees as they meet the candidates and hear their vision for delivering high quality, professional, and equitable public safety.”

