SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard Moore, who was sentenced to death in the 1999 fatal shooting of James Mahoney, a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County, S.C. Moore is one of three death row prisoners in South Carolina who have run out of appeals in the past year, leaving the state Supreme Court to set and then stay their executions after the corrections department said it didn’t have the drugs needed to carry out deaths by lethal injection.(Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Thursday it had received an order of execution for a death row inmate. On Friday, April, 8, 2022 the Associated Press reported Moore’s lawyers will be requesting a stay on his execution.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston issued a statement Friday in response to the announced execution. It reads in part, “The tragedy caused by Mr. Moore’s actions is not justified by killing another human being. Justice is not restored when another person is killed.” We have embedded the full statement below.

Richard Bernard Moore’s execution is scheduled for April 29, 2022. By law, it is required to be four Fridays from the date of the order.

The department said Moore is being asked to choose his method of execution 14 days before the day. Available methods include electric chair and firing squad.

The 57-year-old Moore is convicted of murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation from 2001 in Spartanburg County.

In May of 2021, the General Assembly amended the state’s execution laws to allow for death by firing squad for condemned inmates. The state Supreme Court put a stay on firing squads while protocols were put in place and renovations were completed.

In March the department reported it was ready to perform the executions.

