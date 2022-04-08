Security guard injured while trying to break up fight at Waco High’s cafeteria

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A security guard was injured while trying to break up a fight involving students at Waco High School’s cafeteria on Friday, April 8.

KWTX has confirmed with the school district there was a brief altercation involving two students that lasted about two minutes.

Staff members were able to intervene immediately.

While they were breaking up the fight, three other students allegedly tried to get involved in the altercation.

In the course of removing one of those students from the area, a security guard fell and possibly sustained an injury to a lower extremity.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

