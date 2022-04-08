Advertisement

Security guard injured while trying to break up fight at Waco High’s cafeteria

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A security guard was injured while trying to break up a fight involving students at Waco High School’s cafeteria on Friday, April 8.

KWTX has confirmed with the school district there was a brief altercation involving two students that lasted about two minutes.

Staff members were able to intervene immediately.

While they were breaking up the fight, three other students allegedly tried to get involved in the altercation.

In the course of removing one of those students from the area, a security guard fell and possibly sustained an injury to a lower extremity.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards)
Killeen Police Chief Kimble finalist for sheriff’s job in Washington state
04.08.22 - Telemundo Central Texas
04.08.22 - Telemundo Central Texas
A firefighter lights a backfire to stop the Caldor Fire from spreading near South Lake Tahoe,...
Man guilty of setting fire that killed 12 California condors
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/8/22
Good News Friday: April 8, 2022