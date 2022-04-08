Advertisement

Texas A&M Forest Service fire crews stationed in high risk areas

Texas A&M Forest Service(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service has crews stationed in various high risk areas around the state including in Central Texas as the fire risk across the state remains high.

“We have analysts that look at where fire activity is most likely to happen and they decide where to staff crews at,” said Kiley Moran, the Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator for the Texas A&M Forest Service.

On Thursday alone the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 38 wildfires across the state. A couple of those were here in Central Texas region-- one in China Spring and another in the Fort Hood area.

In Central Texas right now the forest service’s crews are stationed in McGregor, McLennan County which came in handy when a 50 acre wild fire called the Quail Fire broke out in China Spring Thursday.

“It made a big impact. Our crews got out there very quickly. We were out the door in just a couple minutes and on the way out there. It didn’t take but 25 minutes to get there,” Moran said.

Homeowners near the Quail Fire say the quick response is something they’re grateful for.

“We’re grateful because they were able to stop it for our neighbors and our friends around the corner and keep it from getting close to their house. So it was a blessing that they were able to stop it so quickly,” said Butch Abernathy who lives just a few miles from the fire.

In addition to the forest service, fire departments from as far away as Fort Worth were on scene in China Spring within minutes. As part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System they too were already in the area and on standby.

“That allows them to get some more wild fire experience but it also helps us out because we get a little more personnel on the ground,” Moran said.

The forest service continues to urge people to practice fire safety and be careful as 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans.

