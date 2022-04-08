Vandals target community softball complex in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals broke into the Community Park Softball Complex and damaged the facility and concession Thursday night.

The softball complex is located within the Harker Heights Community Park at 1605 Knight’s Way.

The city said the complex will be closed this weekend and next week as parks crews “work diligently to clean up and repair the damage.”

Photos taken at the scene show graffiti on the walls and concrete floors. The concession stand and its refrigerators were trashed.

If you have any information, please contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400.

