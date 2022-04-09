Advertisement

Fire Conditions Persist Today Before Storm Chances Build Up

Temperature-wise, it's a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s! The dry air heats up quickly though and we see a warme
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning

Temperature-wise, it’s a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s! The dry air heats up quickly though and we see a warmer day Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s. So dressing tomorrow will involve jackets in the morning, shorts for the afternoon. Breezy conditions continue through the weekend, but turn in from the south. This really pumps in Gulf moisture. It raises overnight lows, increasing the cloud cover, increases humidity, and eases the wildfire concerns. The weekend remains mostly rain-free but storms fire up west on Sunday afternoon. They *should* stay out of our area, but something we will monitor. Better storm chances are here early next week.

Severe storms could bring in hail, damaging winds, lightning, heavy rain, and tornadoes next week. It’s not a guarantee but something everyone will need to be aware of going into next week. Models don’t agree on how much rain we could see, but hopefully it’s enough to get the ground really wet and limit fire weather concerns next week. We will have much more on the impacts and timing over the weekend, so make sure to keep weather top-of-mind. Until then, enjoy the sunshine, the breeze, and warm weekend!

