Advertisement

Waco: Challenger Little League kicks off new season in temporary facility

Challenger Little League opening day.
Challenger Little League opening day.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Challenger Little League in Waco held their grand opening day for their 2022 season at the Riverbend Park Ballfields-- a temporary location after they lost their usual field in 2021.

Challenger Little League gives special needs players and coaches an opportunity to participate in playing baseball.

“When we come to ball field we are able to visit with other parents, we can group with them, network with them, we get to see our kids having fun together,” said Shawn Castillo, whose son Conner played with the league for a decade before becoming a coach himself.

The league had played at their Challenger Field on N. 44th Street for years but late last year they found out they had to move.

“Our field is part of the lake air little league complex and that is part of what the city is renovating over there around the fairgrounds area,” said Kristin Jack, Challenger Little League’s Buddy Coordinator.

But after losing an entire season in 2020 to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Challenger League wasn’t going to let not having their usual home keep them from playing ball. So as a temporary fix this season they’ve set up shop at Waco’s Riverbend Park Ballfields.

“While we are in a different location this feels like challenger league today,” Jack said.

Through their many games on opening day, there was celebration and joy as the league awaits its new permanent home at a new $6.7 million complex being built just near the old one with fields customized to be wheel chair accessible.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

City of Waco, Baylor preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
City of Waco, Baylor preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
Organizers are hopeful for a large turnout as they prepare for a viewing event in Waco for the...
Big plans in the works in preparation for 2024 solar eclipse
Texas A&M Forest Service
Texas A&M Forest Service fire crews stationed in high risk areas
Uriel Lara-Fernandez, 19, remains in the McLennan County under a $50,000 bond
Chilton man accused of sexually assaulting Waco girl