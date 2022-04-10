Advertisement

Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested

Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death, according to the Lyons police chief. He could also face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.(Source: Lyons Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LYONS, Ill. (AP) - A man suspected of concealing the deaths of his mother and sister has been arrested on felony charges nearly a year after their bodies were found buried in the backyard of their suburban Chicago house.

Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said Thursday that 45-year-old Michael Lelko will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death. Herion said Lelko also could face federal charges in connection to his alleged cashing of his mother’s Social Security checks for years after she died.

In August, police discovered the bodies of 79-year-old Jean Lelko and 44-year-old Jennifer Lelko. Both bodies had been buried in plastic tubs that had been sealed with duct tape, according to the Associated Press. Police say Lelko told them his mother died in 2015 and his sister died in 2019.

Herion said charges were not filed for several months because the bodies were not positively identified until this year. Autopsies could not determine the cause of death for either woman.

Herion said Michael Lelko’s 41-year-old brother, John Lelko, remains the subject of an investigation, the AP reports. He could face obstruction charges because he initially told police that his mother and sister were alive and living elsewhere, even though he knew they were both dead.

