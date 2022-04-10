Memory chair unveiled for former Little River Academy police chief

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Residents of Little River Academy have a new monument to remember a former chief who was killed in the line of duty.

Lee Dixon died, on-duty, in June of 2014 after he was shot by a former police officer.

On Saturday, members of a group called Saving a Hero’s Place presented the community and Dixon’s wife with a memory chair.

The non-profit goes around the county delivering these hand-made chairs to commemorate those who have died in the line of duty. Dixon’s wife, also a former police chief of Little River Academy, said he was just a few months into his role as chief at the time of his death.

”It is something that will remind people, that he gave his life to protect this town, he loved this town,” said Mary Dixon. “And the people loved him. He was just that kind of officer.”

