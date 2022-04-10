Advertisement

Oversized 18-wheeler pulls down power lines, sparks fire, outages

Both sides of the median on Highway 84 caught fire, and some nearby residents were without...
Both sides of the median on Highway 84 caught fire, and some nearby residents were without power, after an18-wheeler with an oversized load pulled down the power lines, according to Woodway officials.(Photo by Michael Cantu)
By Michael A. Cantu and Rissa Shaw
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police, fire and electric crews worked an incident in Woodway Saturday afternoon.

Both sides of the median on Highway 84 caught fire after an18-wheeler with an oversized load pulled down the power lines, officials told KWTX.

Fire crews put out the flames and Oncor was called to the scene, as was AT&T and cable companies.

The highway was reduced to one lane while the lines were repaired.

Some people were without power, cable and phone access, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
The shooting happened at a party involving Baylor students at 2300 S. 2nd Street in Waco.
Waco Police identify man shot, killed at off-campus student party
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

Challenger Little League opening day.
Waco: Challenger Little League kicks off new season in temporary facility
City of Waco, Baylor preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
City of Waco, Baylor preparing for 2024 solar eclipse
Organizers are hopeful for a large turnout as they prepare for a viewing event in Waco for the...
Big plans in the works in preparation for 2024 solar eclipse
Texas A&M Forest Service
Texas A&M Forest Service fire crews stationed in high risk areas