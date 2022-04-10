Oversized 18-wheeler pulls down power lines, sparks fire, outages

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police, fire and electric crews worked an incident in Woodway Saturday afternoon.

Both sides of the median on Highway 84 caught fire after an18-wheeler with an oversized load pulled down the power lines, officials told KWTX.

Fire crews put out the flames and Oncor was called to the scene, as was AT&T and cable companies.

The highway was reduced to one lane while the lines were repaired.

Some people were without power, cable and phone access, officials said.

