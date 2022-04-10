Staying Breezy with Warming Highs Ahead of This Week’s Storms

We dip to around 60° Sunday morning, with breezy winds picking back up as we head throughout the day. Wind Advisories go into effect for most of us starting at 9am and lasting through midnight Monday. You can expect wind gusts to be around 30-35mph for your Sunday. Despite the gusty winds, we’ll still have highs in the mid to upper 80′s.

Our next storm system arrives on Monday, and we’ll be seeing some isolated storms during the evening. However, the coverage will be better on Tuesday during the same time-frame. The dryline will be approaching our area from the west, acting as a frontal boundary and initiating strong storm development in Central Texas. The main threats will be half-dollar size hail and 60-70mph wind gusts inside of the storms, but a couple tornadoes will also be possible. Everything dies down as we head through Wednesday morning, with a couple of smaller storm chances for Good Friday and the beginning of Easter Weekend.

Highs will still be warm despite the storm chances this coming week. We’ll be around 90° to start the week, slightly cooling into the low 80′s by the end of the week.

