Strong Storms Possible Monday and Tuesday

It’ll be another warm and breezy evening, but a few spotty showers will be possible until sunset as our dryline is inching closer to the viewing area. Temperat
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be another warm and breezy evening, but a few spotty showers will be possible until sunset as our dryline is inching closer to the viewing area. Temperatures dip to the 70′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 60′s. Breezy conditions persist through your Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80′s.

Storm chances will start going up late afternoon, with more isolated activity taking place Monday evening. However, the storm coverage improves Tuesday afternoon and evening. Both days we’ll have a couple of stronger storms develop in our area, again due to the dryline. The main threats will be around half-dollar size hail and 60-70mph wind gusts inside of the storms, with a couple of tornadoes not being ruled out either.

Our storm system exists Wednesday morning, with hot and dry air moving in from the west to bring highs to around 90° in the afternoon. North winds drop us down into the low 80′s to end the work week, with a few scattered showers on Good Friday. Spotty rain chances and toasty highs return for Easter Weekend.

