Waco Police identify man shot, killed over the weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The man shot and killed in Waco over the weekend has been identified as Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, of Woodway.

According to Waco Police, officers were dispatched to a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April, 9th.

The Waco Police Department is currently investigating the homicide in the 1500 Block of North 11th Street.

Police said Miller was found with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made. No further details were provided.

