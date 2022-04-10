Advertisement

Waco Police identify man shot, killed over the weekend

Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1(KWTX (file))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The man shot and killed in Waco over the weekend has been identified as Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, of Woodway.

According to Waco Police, officers were dispatched to a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April, 9th.

The Waco Police Department is currently investigating the homicide in the 1500 Block of North 11th Street.

Police said Miller was found with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made. No further details were provided.

