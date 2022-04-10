Advertisement

Waco Police investigating deadly shooting

Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1(KWTX (file))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 10, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which took place Saturday afternoon, in the 1500 Block of North 11th Street.

According to Waco P.D., officers were dispatched to a shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April, 9th.

When officers arrived they found one victim with a gun shot wound and immediately began medical aide until AMR arrived.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

