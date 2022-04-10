Windy Sunday ahead of multiple rounds of stormy & windy weather

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday will be warm and windy! We actually have a wind advisory in place with south winds running 20 to 30 mph & gusts up to between 40 and 45 mph.

If you haven’t already, you may want to secure outdoor items such as trampolines, lawn furniture, and trash cans that may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roads and highways, especially those in a west to east orientation will become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. The winds really won’t let up much next week plus we reintroduce storm chances as early as Monday afternoon. More on storm chances below...

Wind Advisory until midnight for gusts up to 45mph (KWTX)

A strong cap will be in place for Sunday meaning storms will have a hard time developing, but there could be a few that try to get their act together in late afternoon and evening hours just west of Central Texas. It’ll be Monday - Wednesday that Central Texans will want to be weather aware for the chance for stormy weather with risk of hail, damaging winds, lightning, isolated flooding spots, and even the possibility of a tornado or two.

MONDAY: Quiet weather until the afternoon and early evening. Storms that form will need to be monitored for large hail and damaging wind threats. Monday’s storms will be isolated, so not everyone will see stormy weather. If the cap is broken, the storms will likely become severe.

Level 2/5 risk for parts Central Texas (KWTX)

TUESDAY: Coverage of storms looks more widespread along a dry-line that moves in from the west. Afternoon and evening will be the time to be weather aware. Severe storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes possible Tuesday night. Level 2/5 risk for Central Texas (KWTX)

WEDNESDAY: The greatest threat of stormy weather shifts eastward. Most of Central Texas should be in the clear, but areas east of I-35 need to keep an eye on the weather for the afternoon for storm initiation. Storms could start in parts of our area before moving into East Texas.

Thursday looks sunny and nice, but slight rain chances creep back in Friday and another cold front heads to North Texas Easter weekend. Overall chances for rain look minimal next weekend, but will be monitored in the days to come.

