Border officers seize over $13 Million in mixed narcotics in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $13,600,000 in alleged fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on April 6 encountered a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection systems and screening by a canine team.

After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 20 packages weighing 7.89 pounds of alleged fentanyl, 10 packages weighing 2.68 pounds of alleged cocaine, 10 packages weighing 2.73 pounds of alleged heroin and 3,618 packages weighing 954.60 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.

“The Pharr cargo facility continues to be a target for smuggling activity, but our CBP officers are relentless and use all available resources to find and stop these smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

