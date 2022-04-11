Central Texas schools adding individualized support for student taking STAAR tests

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texas school districts are looking ahead to this year’s state testing, but they can’t do that without first looking back at the impact of the pandemic.

“Even this school year but last year as well, when a wave of COVID would hit us or Omicron, we would have teachers that would be out, we would have students that would be out so that lack of consistent schooling is impactful to all students,” Dr. Lisa Adams, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum for Temple ISD, said.

School leaders say students need more support to cope with learning loss, especially in math and reading, so this year they are creating programs that target the need of individual students.

“With the legislative funding that was provided to us, we chose to put the majority of our funding into people so we could have targeted small groups,” Dr. Adams said.

“Over the past three weeks, we have been really big on our boot camps,” Dr. Darryl J. Henson, Marlin ISD’s Superintendent, said.

“At the elementary, middle, and high school campus, we have all hands on deck.”

Temple ISD is analyzing student data to make educational plans using interventionists on campus as well as hosting programs outside of normal school hours.

Schools are offering support academically and for the first time, Temple ISD also has social and emotional learning or “SEL Support”.

“Really making sure our students are socially and emotionally recovering as well and feeling confident in their ability,” Dr. Adams said.

“Many times a lot of STAAR performance is linked to, ‘do I think I can do it’.”

Dr. Adams says her focus is not on the grade but rather on student growth.

For Marlin ISD, the outcome of the STAAR tests is more than overcoming learning loss, but breaking a pattern.

“Marlin ISD has been in need of academic improvement since 2011,” Dr. Henson said.

“But we know 2022 is going to be the year that we make the mark and we meet the standards set by the state. We have done a deep root cause analysis on just where our students are and what they need.”

Dr. Henson says their data on interim assessments are moving in the right direction.

School leaders did mention that if you feel your kids do need some extra attention, reach out to your teacher to work out a more specialized plan.

Marlin’s superintendent says if they meet the academic standard for the first time in more than a decade, there will be a parade to celebrate in June.

