A century of Ralph Graham, area veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It was a very special celebration for one Waco-area veteran over the weekend to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Ralph Graham, a World War II veteran has become a bit of a celebrity recently after writing a book about his war experiences.

But on Saturday, it was music, food and fun inside the Baylor Club’s presidential suite to celebrate Ralph Graham.

“It slipped up on me and this is it,” said Ralph Graham.

Multiple generations of the family joined him, all wishing him well and others cracking some jokes.

“Well, dad I have to say, that you were born before sliced bread,” said Michael Graham, Ralph Graham’s son.

It was also a time of reflection for what was included in his 2020 book, “12 Minutes.”

The story details his missions as a B-17 radio operator and his inclusion in the Battle of the Bulge.

“All of it was through memory and that’s one thing I never forgot,” said Ralph Graham. “I mean, from start to finish.”

The plan he was in had electrical problems and was delayed by 12 minutes.

“The thing is, nobody knew anything about it, except our crew,” said Ralph Graham. “Not even our wingmen.”

The delay caused his squadron to join another. Most of his crew was shot down.

It was called the Ghost Plane, because others thought they did not make it.

“I didn’t want to pass away and nobody ever knew the different story,” said Ralph Graham.

It is a story his family has come to know well and they used Saturday to re-tell, while also giving thanks.

“Thank you daddy for always being the solid rock for our family,” said Patsy Dillard, his daughter.

Through World War II, many games of golf and even a worldwide pandemic, Ralph Graham just keeps looking forward to what is next.

“Every year, I keep thinking I’ll make it another year if something doesn’t fall apart, but it didn’t,” said Ralph Graham.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.