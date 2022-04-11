Civil trials resume in McLennan County more than two years after pandemic moratorium implemented

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County judges are back in the civil jury trial business after more than two years of a pandemic-related moratorium.

On Monday, 170th State District Judge Jim Meyer seated a jury in a civil case in McLennan County for the first time since January 2020.

Court officials officially went back to normal operations for all practical purposes on March 1. However, Monday’s trial that pits a brother against his sister and her husband over the collection of a reported $350,000 debt is the first civil case to go to trial since COVID-19 shut down operations in March 2020.

With six jury trials scheduled for this week, it appears court operations are back on track after slowdowns caused by the rapidly spreading virus threatened to create burgeoning backlogs on judges’ dockets.

Now all county officials have to do is figure out how to solve the age-old problem of getting people to show up for jury duty.

Of the 900 McLennan County residents summoned for jury duty Monday, 165 actually showed up at the courthouse, while a number were rescheduled for jury duty and others used exemptions or disqualifications.

Despite the meager turnout, District Clerk Jon Gimble said there should be enough potential jurors left over to seat juries in all the courts.

Juries also were selected Monday in 54th State District Court in a drug case and in 74th State District Court in a juvenile indecency with a child case. A jury in a bail jumping case is set to be selected Tuesday in 19th State District Court and Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson is set to have two jury trials this week.”Breaking this dam with trials getting set is going to be good for our citizens over the next few months,” Gimble said. “We are probably going to average at least four district court trials a week. We have the 19th and 54th setting trials every week, which hasn’t happened since COVID started. We have had them on an alternating schedule, at best. And then we have got the 170th, 414th and 74th kind of folded in as they need them. I’m guessing it’s going to be about every other week for each of those.”

Since the Supreme Court of Texas allowed jury trial to resume in May 2021 under extreme safety conscious conditions, there have been 10 felony criminal trials in 19th State District Court and eight criminal trials in 54th State District Court. There also have been a total of nine criminal trials in the two County Court-at-Law courts that handle criminal matters.

County officials placed top priority on trying county jail inmates who had been incarcerated the longest when jury trials were allowed to resume.

“It’s been challenging,” Gimble said. “We did everything we could to protect people when we got back to jury trials in earnest last year. We had made different attempts to try and get started earlier, but with increased restrictions, a jury is a constitutionally protected process, and one of the things that lawyers and defendants or civil litigants are used to is seeing facial expressions when they are deciding whether that person should be on the jury or struck. So a number of people just decided that they were going to wait to go to trial.”

