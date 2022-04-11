Conditional severe weather risk today, better severe weather chances Tuesday

We’re expecting a bumpy start to this work week weather wise as we’ll have three separate chances of severe storms over the coming next 72 hours. Although at least a part of Central Texas is under the risk of severe weather on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the highest severe weather potential comes on Tuesday. Today’s severe weather risk is HIGHLY conditional; storms could not form at all but they’ll be strong if they do. Morning temperatures today in the upper 60s and low 70s with cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A dry line will surge into Central Texas this afternoon and that’ll help to boost temperatures west of Highway 281 into the low-to-mid 90s but it could also kick off storm chances ahead of it after about 4 PM. The cap, which is a layer of warm air aloft in the atmosphere that helps to prevent storms from forming, is expected to be strong enough to prevent storms from getting going. IF storms get going, the isolated storms will likely contain large hail, ping-pong ball sized or larger, with gusty winds between 60 and 65 MPH possible too. Any storms that form should dissipate a few hours after sunset.

The strong cap today significantly weakens tomorrow thanks to an approaching upper-level disturbance and the dry line is more likely to kick up strong storms. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s should warm only into the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances go up as early as 2 PM. Tuesday’s storms should be a bit more scattered and are much more likely to form. What will likely initially be individual storms with a hail, tornado, and wind gust threat will turn into a line of storms that’ll primarily be a wind gust threat. In fact, the expected line of storms could potentially produce 70 MPH wind gusts or higher. Although Tuesday’s storms should exit well before midnight, a third chance of severe storms may be around, especially near and east of I-35, Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches. We’ll have another risk of hail, gusty winds, or a tornado with any of the storms that blow through. A surge of dry air should get the storms out of here before 3 PM and highs should warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. A cold front should swing through Wednesday night and will drop our temperatures Thursday into the low 80s. We’ll warm back up into the mid-to-upper 80s for Easter weekend with only a low stray shower chance each afternoon.

