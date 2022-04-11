Falls County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

Daequawn Buhl of Rosebud was arrested by deputies after a traffic stop where deputies followed Buhl’s vehicle.

The stop led to his arrest without incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Marlin Police also assisted in the arrest.

