Falls County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

Daequawn Buhl
Daequawn Buhl(Fall's County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

Daequawn Buhl of Rosebud was arrested by deputies after a traffic stop where deputies followed Buhl’s vehicle.

The stop led to his arrest without incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Marlin Police also assisted in the arrest.

