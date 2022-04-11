Highest chance of storms this week comes tomorrow afternoon/evening

Tuesday is a day to stay weather aware for Central Texans. We have a chance for storms to start in the afternoon and they could potentially turn strong to severe with a chance for some damaging winds, large hail, and even a tornado potential. Tonight will be quiet with cloud cover thick and temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s. With the moisture in the air there could be a few sprinkles to start the day but our main lift feature, a dry line, which is typically needed for storm development won’t come until later in the afternoon. It comes from the west, so storms fire up west first and move eastward throughout the afternoon/evening.

Isolated storms early on in the afternoon likely contain all hazards including gusty winds, hail, or a tornado, but the storms could potentially congeal into a line as they pull away from the dry line and march eastward. The line of storms will likely contain a higher wind gust risk with a slightly lower hail and tornado risk. Wednesday brings a chance for some strong storms but they look to really be confined to the eastern parts of Texas and areas east of here. That said, along the front as it pushes through, there could be a few storms to watch before the front clears the area.

We are warm this week with upper 80s and low 90s through Wednesday. We sit behind the front Wednesday and overnight temperatures drop into the upper 40s/low 50s. Highs in the low 80s Thursday, mid 80s Friday with highs close to 90 degrees for Easter weekend with only a low stray shower chance each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.