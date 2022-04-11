Man killed in Waco had criminal history; under indictment for assaulting elderly stepfather

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The victim in Saturday’s shooting death in Waco has a lengthy arrest record for drug and alcohol-related offenses and was under felony indictment on charges he assaulted his 81-year-old stepfather last year.

Waco police are investigating the Saturday afternoon shooting death of Benjamin Brannan Miller, 45, in the 1500 block of North 11th Street. No arrests had been made Monday.

Miller, who had been living with his mother and stepfather in Woodway, was indicted in May 2021 on a felony charge of injury to an elderly individual and a misdemeanor count of assault-family violence after his arrest on allegations he assaulted his stepfather. He was set for trial in 19th State District Court on those charges on May 16, according to court records.

Miller told Waco psychologist Lee Carter during a competency exam in July 2021 that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after being sexually abused by at least two men during his childhood. Carter diagnosed Miller then with delusional disorder and severe, recurrent depressive disorder and found that he was not competent to stand trial at that time.

“This examiner finds Mr. Miller to be a danger to others if untreated for mental illness,” Carter wrote in July 2021.

After Carter’s findings, Judge Thomas West revoked Miller’s bond and ordered him jailed while he waited for a bed to become available at the Austin State Hospital, court records show.

Miller was assessed by local mental health officials while he was in jail and he regained his competency through the regular use of psychotropic medications in jail, according to court records.

Carter found Miller to be competent to stand trial during a follow-up examination in December 2021.

“Since I’ve gotten on this medication things are better…” Miller told Carter during the evaluation. “…I don’t have the delusions I used to have. I’ve kind of put that behind me.”

After the change in his mental condition, Miller was released from the county jail on Jan. 7 after posting $5,000 bond, records show.

Miller’s lawyer, Brandon Luce, said he thought Miller was on the right path to being able to get his case resolved and to put the matter behind him.

“News of his death came as a shock to me,” Luce said Monday. “It was very unfortunate news and my heart goes out to his family. He had support from his mom and stepdad and we were just trying to get the case resolved. He was in compliance with his orders of release from jail and we were looking forward to helping him resolve his case.”

Court records show Miller has a 2005 felony conviction for possession of cocaine, for which he served a six-year term of probation. Prosecutors dismissed an evading arrest charge in exchange for his guilty plea on the cocaine case.

Luce said Miller’s family did not know why he was on North 11th Street.

Miller’s death is the eighth murder in Waco this year.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.