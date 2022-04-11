Advertisement

Microchip message reiterated during Bellmead Family Dog Day

Free microchips were offered to residents during Bellmead's Family Dog Day.
Free microchips were offered to residents during Bellmead's Family Dog Day.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of Bellmead residents took the opportunity to have fun and take care of their pets on Sunday.

The city hosted its second Family Dog Day in Brame Park. The idea behind the event is to get people to microchip their pets.

Discounted vaccine packages were also offered during Sunday’s event.

Bellmead’s animal control said about three out of every five dogs picked up do not have microchips, which makes it difficult to find owners.

With the help of an organization called Cribs for Canines, the city offered free chips to anyone who wanted it for their pet.

Last year more than 120 pets were chipped, according to the city. This year, they were expected to get around 200.

Because the chips were give by Cribs for Canines, the organization will now need help in re-stocking its inventory.

“This is very exciting, I love to see the line. That means all these pets will be reunited if they ever got lost,” said Michelle Ann, with Cribs for Canines. “Also, what that does is it keeps the dogs from going to the shelter.”

Those interested in donating can find information here.

