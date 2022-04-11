Multiple car wrecks on I-35 slow traffic in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving several vehicles on I-35 South created a traffic backup in downtown Waco Monday morning.

The crash involving six vehicles was reported at around 8 a.m. at I-35 southbound near exit 334 on the left lane.

First responders at the scene walked across the frontage road to get access to the drivers involved, according to KWTX reporter Hannah Hall.

No injuries have been reported.

