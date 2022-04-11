North Texas man threatens neighbors with machete

Advertisement

A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.
By KXII Staff
Apr. 11, 2022
BUTCHER PEN, Okla. (KXII) - A Butcher Pen man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his neighbors with a machete.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a resident in Butcher Pen who said their neighbor was threatening them with a machete.

Deputies said when they arrived on scene they witnessed Shane Webster Upchurch standing next to the reporting party’s driveway, and when they gave Upchurch verbal commands, he fled on foot, still armed with a sword.

Deputies chased Upchurch to his residence where they said he threw the sword inside the home. At that point Upchurch was given verbal commands at gun point, and had to be physically taken into custody.

Sheriffs said a sweep of the residence was conducted and the sword was retrieved.

Deputies said Upchurch appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Upchurch was taken to the Johnston County Jail, and was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening acts of violence, and obstruction.

Sheriffs said Upchurch received an additional charge for bringing contraband into a penal institution, which they said he had secreted into himself.

