Plans for temporary housing community still coming together in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Work is still being done for plans to put up a community in Killeen for the homeless, or those close to homeless.

The idea is to set up temporary housing, which will eventually lead to something permanent. It is on an empty lot off Atkinson Avenue that organizers want to put up some efficiency homes and emergency housing.

“It’s not just a short-term band aid, it’s a long-term fix,” said Brian Hawkins, executive director of the Cove House in Copperas Cove.

The two organizations working together on this plan are Cove House and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

“We need to do something that the people can actually afford,” said Hawkins. “Without vouchers without outside support.”

The idea is to put up small homes that will be built by those who intend to live in them. Four buildings will also be used for the emergency housing.

Eventually, they will be able to graduate into housing that is more permanent.

Hawkins said the community will be self-sustaining, because those who use the facility will be required to have jobs.

“Making a regular income that can have a place that they can afford to be long enough to plant the roots and build the income and savings that they need to be a homeowner,” said Hawkins.

That is somewhat modeled after Cove House, which has similar requirements and has similar structures.

“The people who want to do better and just don’t have the platform to do it from are going to be able to plant their feet long enough,” said Hawkins. “We always tell people we’re a launch pad, not a crash pad.”

The land has been set aside and approval has been given. All that is left is to get funding from the city and county.

The request from the City of Killeen is for $500,000, which would come from the city’s $1.7 million given through the American Rescue Plan.

Building on the land could start in the next four-to-six-months.

But Cove House and Habitat are still asking for donations, just in case.

“In case we don’t get the funds that we expect to get from the city or the county; anything that we can do to supplement that,” said Hawkins.

