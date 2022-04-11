Seven MS-13 members indicted for murders of rival gang members inside Texas prison

BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging seven inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont who are members of the La Mara Salvatrucha gang, also known as the MS-13, for their involvement in a deadly prison attack on rival gang members on January 31.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Moreier, 41, Dimas Alfaro-Granado, 39, and Raul Landaverde-Giron, 32, Larry Navarete, 41, Jorge Parada 42, Hector Ramires, 28, and Sergio Sibrian, 29, are in custody.

The 15-count indictment charges against the MS-13 members in the Indictment relate to the planning and execution of a violent attack orchestrated by members of MS-13 against Mexican Mafia and Sureños associates that resulted in two deaths, two attempted murders and a nationwide lockdown of all inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for almost a week.

On Jan. 31, 2022, at USP Beaumont, seven MS-13 members, converged in A-A Housing Unit and attacked multiple Sureños members and one Mexican Mafia associate.

Rivas-Moreier began the prison attack when he came up behind Guillermo Riojas and stabbed Riojas twice in the chest.

Riojas fell immediately, and other MS-13 defendants stabbed and kicked Riojas while he lay motionless on the prison floor.

The MS-13 defendants then chased, cornered, beat, and repeatedly stabbed Andrew Pineda, and other Sureños members. The prison attack lasted approximately three minutes.

Rivas-Moreiera, Alfaro-Granado and Raul Landaverde-Giron are all serving sentences of life imprisonment for their participation in MS-13 and committing murder in aid of racketeering in furtherance of MS-13.

Ramires is also serving a sentence of 27 years’ imprisonment following his conviction for participating in MS-13 and committing a murder on behalf of the gang.

“Disrupting dangerous plots that can arise from gangs like MS-13 in the federal prison system, as alleged in today’s indictment, is a matter of utmost importance for the FBI and to me personally as a former supervisory special agent for the MS-13 National Gang Task Force Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters,” said FBI Houston SAC James Smith.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.