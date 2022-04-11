Advertisement

Seven MS-13 members for murders and attempted murders of rival gang inside U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) -A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week in Beaumont charging seven inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont, who are members of the violent transnational criminal organization La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13, for their involvement in a deadly prison attack on rival gang members on Jan. 31.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Moreier,41, Dimas Alfaro-Granado,39, and Raul Landaverde-Giron,32, Larry Navarete, 41, Jorge Parada 42, Hector Ramires, 28 and Sergio Sibrian, 29, are in custody.

The 15-count indictment charges against the MS-13 members in the Indictment relate to the planning and execution of a violent attack orchestrated by members of MS-13 against Mexican Mafia and Sureños associates that resulted in two deaths, two attempted murders and a nationwide lockdown of all inmates in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for almost a week.

On Jan. 31, 2022, at USP Beaumont, seven MS-13 members, converged in A-A Housing Unit and attacked multiple Sureños members and one Mexican Mafia associate. 

Rivas-Moreier began the prison attack when he came up behind Guillermo Riojas and stabbed Riojas twice in the chest. 

Riojas fell immediately, and other MS-13 defendants stabbed and kicked Riojas while he lay motionless on the prison floor. 

The MS-13 defendants then chased, cornered, beat, and repeatedly stabbed Andrew Pineda, and other Sureños members.  The prison attack lasted approximately three minutes.

Rivas-Moreiera, Alfaro-Granado and Raul Landaverde-Giron are all serving sentences of life imprisonment for their participation in MS-13 and committing murder in aid of racketeering in furtherance of MS-13. 

Ramires is also serving a sentence of 27 years’ imprisonment following his conviction for participating in MS-13 and committing a murder on behalf of the gang.

“Disrupting dangerous plots that can arise from gangs like MS-13 in the federal prison system, as alleged in today’s indictment, is a matter of utmost importance for the FBI and to me personally as a former supervisory special agent for the MS-13 National Gang Task Force Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at Headquarters,” said FBI Houston SAC James Smith. 

