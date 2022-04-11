Advertisement

Seven RVs destroyed, damaged in morning fire in Hewitt

At least seven RV's were damaged or destroyed in a early morning fire.
At least seven RV's were damaged or destroyed in a early morning fire.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire in Hewitt lead to at least seven RV’s damaged Monday .

Multiple fire stations responded at around 4 a.m. at Crestview RV in the 600 block of Enterprise Boulevard, off Southbound I-35.

A total of three RV’s were destroyed and a four were heavily damaged, according to crews on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Fire crews worked to put out a grass fire in Coryell County Sunday night.
Vehicle fire sparks grass fire in Coryell County
Family and friends gathered inside the Baylor Club on Saturday, April 9, to celebrate the 100th...
A century of Ralph Graham, area veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Organizers are still waiting for funding to help put together a community that helps people...
Plans for temporary housing community still coming together in Killeen
Free microchips were offered to residents during Bellmead's Family Dog Day.
Microchip message reiterated during Bellmead Family Dog Day