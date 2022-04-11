Texas Dairy Queens celebrate 75 years with 75 cent cones

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dairy Queens across Texas are celebrating their 75th anniversary with a special treat.

All DQ restaurants will offer $0.75 cones Monday through April 24.

Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating.

“For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been the friendly, go-to gathering spots where fans enjoyed delicious treats and eats and forged countless fond memories. And with nearly 600 Texas locations offering a uniquely Texas-centric hot food menu that reflects the Lone Star State’s grand spirit, celebrating has never been easier,” said the company.

Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.