Advertisement

Texas Dairy Queens celebrate 75 years with 75 cent cones

Dairy Queens celebrates 75 years with $0.75 cones
Dairy Queens celebrates 75 years with $0.75 cones(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dairy Queens across Texas are celebrating their 75th anniversary with a special treat.

All DQ restaurants will offer $0.75 cones Monday through April 24.

Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating.

“For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been the friendly, go-to gathering spots where fans enjoyed delicious treats and eats and forged countless fond memories. And with nearly 600 Texas locations offering a uniquely Texas-centric hot food menu that reflects the Lone Star State’s grand spirit, celebrating has never been easier,” said the company.

Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

Chad Maydwell, 30
Harris County man arrested, charged with capital murder of grandmother
Timecast for Tuesday afternoon shows an approaching dryline potentially kicking off strong...
Multiple days of severe storm chances kick off today
Ashley Koonce's final resting place
Family of East Texas woman killed by boyfriend share story of abuse, encourage others to leave
Daequawn Buhl
Falls County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive