OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews worked to put out a grass fire in Coryell County Sunday night.

Officials said a vehicle that was on fire spread to some brush at the intersection of Highway 85 and Standpipe Rd. in Oglesby.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday a couple acres had burned, officials on scene said.

