WNBA DRAFT: Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith selected 2nd overall by Indiana Fever

NEW YORK (KWTX Sports) - The Indiana Fever selected Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith with the second overall pick of the 2022 WNBA draft.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 forward, helped the Bears win a national championship as a freshman and four-straight Big 12 titles.

She repeated as a WBCA All-American, the Katrina McClain Award winner as country’s best power forward and the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Smith finished her career with 2,048 points and 1,098 rebounds.

Baylor’s Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis also declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.