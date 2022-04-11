Advertisement

WNBA DRAFT: Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith selected 2nd overall by Indiana Fever

NaLyssa Smith
NaLyssa Smith(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (KWTX Sports) - The Indiana Fever selected Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith with the second overall pick of the 2022 WNBA draft.

Smith, a 6-foot-4 forward, helped the Bears win a national championship as a freshman and four-straight Big 12 titles.

She repeated as a WBCA All-American, the Katrina McClain Award winner as country’s best power forward and the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Smith finished her career with 2,048 points and 1,098 rebounds.

Baylor’s Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis also declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

China Spring holds military appreciation night
China Spring
China Spring holds Military Appreciation night
Marlin's Mckenna Johnson
Classroom Champions: Marlin’s Mckenna Johnson
Marlin's Mckenna Johnson
Classroom Champions: Marlin's McKenna Johnson