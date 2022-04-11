Advertisement

Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say

Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another customer, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a woman who they said assaulted a Sonic employee and another customer because her food order took too long.

Tulsa police said Stacy Minihan was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for trafficking meth.

According to police, officers were called to a Sonic on Saturday night for reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators found that when the carhop delivered Minihan’s food, she became very upset because the order took too long.

When the employee tried to explain that the restaurant was short-staffed, Minihan got out of her car, slapped the food out of the carhop’s hands and punched the carhop in the chest, witnesses told police.

Police said that when another witness followed Minihan to get her license plate number, Minihan pulled over, got out of her car and shot the witness in the face with a pepper ball gun. The victim was also hit several times and was bleeding from their head.

Officers said Minihan then drove to a nearby gas station where she was stopped by police and arrested. Police seized the pepper ball gun, nearly 30 grams of meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

The administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes amid...
Biden aims at ‘ghost gun’ violence with new federal rule
Gregory Jon Pecina Jr., 37,
Grand Prairie man named Texas’ Featured Fugitive for April
court gavel
Seven MS-13 members for murders and attempted murders of rival gang inside U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires