Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
A witness to the New York City subway shooting on Tuesday said there was 'a lot of panic.'
NYC subway shooting witness describes chaos, trampling