4-year-old who wandered off in Georgia found dead in pond, police say
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a DeKalb County pond, police confirm.
DKPD says 4-year-old Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex on Fair Pines Cove prompting a search that led investigators to discovering the young boy in a pond behind the residence.
Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.