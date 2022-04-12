Advertisement

4-year-old who wandered off in Georgia found dead in pond, police say

Kyuss Williams
Kyuss Williams(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a DeKalb County pond, police confirm.

DKPD says 4-year-old Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex on Fair Pines Cove prompting a search that led investigators to discovering the young boy in a pond behind the residence.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Kyuss Williams
Kyuss Williams(DeKalb County Police Department)
Kyuss Williams
Kyuss Williams(DeKalb County Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

FILE - Multiple people were shot at a Brooklyn subway station where unexploded devices were...
Multiple people shot at New York City subway station
Inflation, which had been largely under control for four decades, began to accelerate last...
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Ukraine investigates claim poisonous substance dropped in Mariupol
In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a...
Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona
Tuesday's Timecast shows the dry line approaching our area early this afternoon and causing...
Two severe storm chances over the next 30 hours