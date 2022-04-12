Advertisement

Abbott orders Texas National Guard to conducts mass migration drills at U.S.-Mexico border

Texas National Guard is conducting drills
Texas National Guard is conducting drills(Gov. Greg Abbott Twitter)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas National Guard is currently conducting migration drills along the southern border in preparation for an influx of undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“This follows my directive to bolster our state’s border security efforts in the wake of the Biden Administration revoking Title 42,” Abbott said.

Title 42 was originally implemented at the peak of the pandemic in order to facilitate the “removal by the U.S. government of persons who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present.”

The policy allowed the federal government to turn back migrants seeking refuge in the U.S. at the southern border. It will expire May 23.

“Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but rather a public health authority used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect against the spread of communicable disease. Title 42 remains in place until May 23 and, until then, DHS will continue to expel single adults and families encountered at the Southwest border,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorka in a statement.

