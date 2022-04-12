Advertisement

Bexar County man indicted in connection to mother’s murder, charges upgraded

Juan Huerta,50,
Juan Huerta,50,(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMENDORF, Texas (KWTX) - A Bexar County man has been indicted in connection to the death of his mother in 2021.

Juan Huerta,50, is charged with Elderly- Serious Bodily Injury by Omission and is being held on a $200,000.00 bond

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Sept. 4. 2021 to a residence in Elmendorf, TX, after reports that Huerta’s 50 year old mother had died in her bed.

Deputies arrived to find the victim in her bed with large sores, bones exposed, and maggots inside the wounds as well.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Huerta’s mother had become bed-ridden in 2013 and Juan Huerta was his mother’s primary caretaker while earning money weekly.

Huerta was initially arrested in September of 2021 for injury to elderly- bodily injury, a third degree felony.

“This case is bar none the worst case of neglect of an elderly person I have ever seen,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
File Graphic: Police impersonator
Police warn Central Texans after man impersonating officer pulled woman over on I-35

Latest News

Tuesday's Timecast shows the dry line approaching our area early this afternoon and causing...
Two severe storm chances over the next 30 hours
The Cody Stephens Foundation is partnering with Belton ISD to offer cardiac screenings for...
Belton ISD offering cardiac screenings for students
Educators association to rally for salary increases
Educators association to rally for salary increases
File
Central Texans receive new property appraisals and many are not happy