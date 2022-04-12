Bexar County man indicted in connection to mother’s murder, charges upgraded

ELMENDORF, Texas (KWTX) - A Bexar County man has been indicted in connection to the death of his mother in 2021.

Juan Huerta,50, is charged with Elderly- Serious Bodily Injury by Omission and is being held on a $200,000.00 bond

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Sept. 4. 2021 to a residence in Elmendorf, TX, after reports that Huerta’s 50 year old mother had died in her bed.

Deputies arrived to find the victim in her bed with large sores, bones exposed, and maggots inside the wounds as well.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Huerta’s mother had become bed-ridden in 2013 and Juan Huerta was his mother’s primary caretaker while earning money weekly.

Huerta was initially arrested in September of 2021 for injury to elderly- bodily injury, a third degree felony.

“This case is bar none the worst case of neglect of an elderly person I have ever seen,” said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

