Catfish to return to Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes in Texas

(Source KWTX Staff)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Parks and Wildlife Neighborhood Fishin’ Lakes will begin soon.

Starting the week of April 15, TPWD will begin stocking thousands of catfish at 18 Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes, including five in Dallas-Fort Worth, four in the Houston area, two each in Austin and San Antonio, and one each in Amarillo, College Station, San Angelo, Waco and Wichita Falls.

The program provides friends and families the opportunity to participate in the Texas traditions of outdoor recreation and reeling in catfish close to home.

Each of the lakes will receive channel catfish every two weeks through the end of October – with a brief pause during the heat of August. This ensures there are plenty of angling opportunities for everyone throughout the spring, summer and early fall.

Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes are located in city and county parks with ample parking, restrooms, lighting and other recreational amenities, in addition to fishing.

Anglers can keep up to five catfish of any size per day.

Children under 17 fish for free, but adults who fish must have a fishing license.

Fishing licenses can be purchased for as little as $11 for “one-day, all-water” access.

All proceeds go toward management and conservation of the fish and their habitats.

