Educator’s association hopes rally will help score employee raises

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Employees need more money. That is what one area teacher’s union is saying.

So, they plan on bringing the topic in front of the school board and would like the public’s help.

The plea is from the Killeen Educators Association. They are asking for a 7.5% raise for professional employees and a $3-an-hour increase for support staff.

They are planning a rally at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Killeen Independent School District administration building, at 200 N W.S. Young Drive.

“I personally have called 150 people myself,” said Shiree Dennis, K.E.A.’s second vice president. “I am truly hoping we will have numbers in the hundreds.”

Members with the association said increases in the cost of living is why this is need. And, raises would help the district’s hourly employees more than anyone.

“We see rent skyrocketing, the housing market skyrocketing, the cost of food, gas,” said Dennis.

The calls also come nearly one year after the district announced raises for all employees.

“I hope that they do hear us and see us,” said Erin Kelly, K.E.A.’s secretary. “I’m hoping for a positive outcome.”

Members of the association said a raise could help with a retention problem, and issue school district’s across the state are dealing with.

“There’s a shortage of teachers, there’s a shortage of bus drivers, there’s a shortage of staff in general,” said Rachel Bourrage, K.E.A.’s president. “Although a raise won’t fix everything, it is good to show employees that they are needed.”

KISD did not comment on the initiative but said budget talks for next year will be discussed throughout its board meetings this month.

“Hopefully they’ll take a good look at that proposal and consider it,” said Bourrage.

