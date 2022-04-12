Advertisement

Fentanyl behind doubling of teen overdose deaths over past decade, study says

Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new study says.
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new study says.(DEA)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – More and more teens are overdosing on fentanyl, according to new research.

Adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021, according to a study published Tuesday in the Medical Journal JAMA.

The research says there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 75% of deaths in 2021.

Researchers say the increase isn’t because more teens are using drugs. It’s because drug use is becoming more dangerous.

Annual drug overdose deaths for all ages have reached record highs in the U.S. recently.

