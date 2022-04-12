Advertisement

Houston Police: Woman shoots ex when he shows up with new girlfriend to child custody exchange

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27
Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, of Houston, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in the shooting of Aaron Konte Williams, 29, the father of her two children.

Houston Police Department officers responded to shooting around 9:50 p.m. April 10 in the 5870 block of Beldart Square.

According to investigators, Harris and Williams were in a prior dating relationship and have two children together.

Williams reportedly showed up at Harris’ home to drop off his children after a weekend visit.

Police said Williams’ new girlfriend was in the car during the exchange and upset Harris, who then allegedly fired at Williams, striking him in the arm and leg.

Williams was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Neither the new girlfriend nor the children were injured.

Harris was arrested and subsequently charged for her role in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Pilots killed in plane crash near Marlin identified; cause remains a ‘mystery’
Brian May
Waco sex offender arrested after he is recorded in YouTube video by man posing as girl
FILE: Ted and Shemane Nugent
Nugents file suit against Waco homebuilder, claim $1.5M home not safe from toxic mold
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Fence Damaged in Pursuit
Two arrested after police chase goes through fence in College Station neighborhood
College Station pursuit fence Damage
Viewer-submitted video of College Station pursuit damage
As her April 27 execution date nears, Melissa Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence,...
Texas prosecutor pushes back on pleas to stop execution
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
23 injured during storm in Salado; cleanup will take days, county judge says
Michael Ruperto Uriegas, 22
San Antonio area man faces animal cruelty charges for killing family dog