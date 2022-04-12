Advertisement

Houston woman charged in shooting of ex-boyfriend

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27
Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -A Houston woman has been charged with allegedly shooting a man Sunday evening.

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in the shooting of Aaron Konte Williams, 29.

Houston Police Department officers responded to shooting around 9:50 p.m. April 10 in the 5870 block of Beldart Square.

According to investigators, Harris and the man were in a prior dating relationship and have two children together when the victim was bringing on the children back from a visit and had his current girlfriend in the car.

She upset Williams’ girlfriend was present at the time of the exchange and shot at Williams several times where he was struck in the arm and leg.

She is accused in the shooting of Aaron Konte Williams, 29.

Williams was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

Neither the girlfriend nor the child were injured.

Harris returned to the scene and was positively identified.  She was arrested and subsequently charged for her role in the shooting.

